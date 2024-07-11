Elevating urban farming

By Matt Reese

While thoughts of Ohio agriculture immediately turn to the rural, open fields of the state, there are an increasing number of urban farming efforts in metropolitan areas from the Ohio River up to Lake Erie.

Typically, smaller-scale, farmers in urban areas face unique challenges to production and obstacles in marketing. Sherifat Alabi, from Nigeria, is an Ohio State University graduate research associate working on her PhD in the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership. She took an interest in these urban operations of Ohio. With the goal of learning more, and sharing their stories, Alabi undertook a research project titled: “Story of change: Elevating the voices of small-scale regenerative farmers.”

"The purpose was to elevate the voices of small-scale regenerative farmers in Ohio by highlighting their motivation, challenges, and opportunities to influence agricultural literacy and to inspire a collective response that foster support for small-scale farmers and their communities," Alabi said.