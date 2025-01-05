By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Happy New Year!

Some lessons come easily; others come harder. This recent lesson for me was one I will not easily forget. I was recently doing laundry and had the bright idea of combining king sized flannel sheets with both whites and colors. It was a larger load than I should have done and realized it too late when I heard the awful racket of an unbalanced load which settled out a few running steps before I got there. When putting everything into the dryer I noticed small pieces of soap on the clothes, back into the washer goes everything, and soon back into the dryer. Within moments I hear a clunking sound an errant bolt makes when it mistakenly reaches the dryer. Opening the door, I see several pieces of dime sized soap. Now I am slowly getting smarter by separating into two loads. Summary: one load turned into four.… Continue reading