Emerging leaders selected for 2025 LAUNCH Program

Ten Ohio agribusiness leaders have recently embarked on the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s 2025 Leaders Achieving Unexpected New Career Heights (LAUNCH) program.

Hosted by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA), in partnership with Shift-ology Communication, the LAUNCH program is geared to help Ohio agribusinesses Elevate People, Elevate Ideas and Elevate the Industry. Participants were identified by their companies as emerging agribusiness leaders with a desire to meet higher level goals than the scope of their current position, and who seek to rise within their company.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association members enrolled in the 2025 LAUNCH program include:

Kelsey Brodman, Legacy Farmers Cooperative

Bryce Clary, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Jacquie Daniel, Morral Companies, LLC

Nichole Daniel, Centerra Co-op

Abigail Hurst, Consolidated Grain & Barge Co.

Samantha Johnson, Deerfield Ag Services, Inc.

Bryce Mosher, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Ryan Parthemore, Morral Companies, LLC

Olivia Pflaumer, Global Impact STEM Academy

Nathan Simon, Legacy Farmers Cooperative

“We’re excited to welcome the 2025 LAUNCH class and provide them with opportunities to grow as leaders in agribusiness,” said Melinda Witten, OABA President and CEO.… Continue reading