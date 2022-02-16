Eminent domain, broadband and infrastructure the focus of Ag Day at the Capital

By Matt Reese

The weather cooperated beautifully for the 2022 Ag Day at the Capital where Ohio Farm Bureau members from around the state visited Columbus to meet their legislators face-to-face and discuss the issues of the day.

“Getting in front of your legislator has a big impact for them and for us,” said Kyle Brown, president of Wyandot County Farm Bureau. “I think it really means a lot to them and it shows your dedication to your subject matter. It resonates a little more when you take the time to meet with them in person.”

The group heard a fiery keynote presentation on the vital role of the Ohio Supreme Court from Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy before heading out for meetings with legislators. Key priorities for Ohio Farm Bureau in 2022 include rural broadband, landowner rights and infrastructure development.

"This is the opportunity we take to unveil our Ohio Agricultural and Rural Communities Action Plan, which is essentially the issues we are going to prioritize for the year.