Empowering tomorrow’s agricultural leaders

By Malainy Boes

Ohio State ATI students planted their roots in the agricultural industry by engaging in a Night for Young Professionals.

Night for Young Professionals (NYP), sponsored by the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff, is an event hosted by Ohio State ATI student organization Agricultural Communicators, Educators and Leaders of Tomorrow (ACELT). The event took place Feb. 13, providing an opportunity for eager students to build a network to support their professional career.

“We really want to make sure that our students are prepared to go out and get internships or get jobs that are going to support the soybean industry and agriculture as a whole in Ohio,” said Julia Brown, Communications and Media Relations Manager at the Ohio Soybean Council.

The Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff have proudly sponsored NYP at Ohio State ATI since 2023. Their support empowers students to confidently pursue opportunities in the agriculture sector, facilitating readiness to contribute as the next generation of agriculturalists.