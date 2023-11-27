End of harvest fast approaching

An early-week storm system and weekend snow hampered corn harvest progress as farmers pushed towards the season’s close, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 24 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on November 26 was 38.3 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.78 inches of precipitation, 0.02 inches above average. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 26.

Corn harvest was delayed in northern tier counties as producers waited for space to become available at grain elevators. Tar spot and vomitoxin posed concerns for some farmers in northwestern counties. Eighty-six percent of corn for grain was harvested. The moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 19 percent, down one point from last week. Winter wheat condition was 80 percent good to excellent, down 4 points from the previous week.