Engineering graduate program ranks in top 10 for seventh year running

The Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering (FABE) within both the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and College of Engineering at The Ohio State University has been ranked ninth in the nation among graduate programs by U.S. News & World Report in its 2025-2026 Best Biological /Agricultural Engineering Graduate Programs rankings, released this week.

This prestigious recognition reflects FABE’s continued excellence in advancing the science and application of engineering in systems involving food, agriculture, and the environment.

“The ranking is not only a sign of our dedicated faculty, but also a testament to the work that our students are doing,” said Scott Shearer, professor and chair of FABE. “Our department is constantly striving to be a national leader and to improve the experience for our students.”

Because FABE is uniquely positioned as a department within both CFAES and the College of Engineering, it offers students the best of both worlds: the extensive resources of a large research university and the personalized attention of a close-knit academic community.