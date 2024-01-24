Enjoy more fruits and veggies this year

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Mission for 2024 if you choose to accept it: eat more fruits and veggies. That is easier said than done for some. Fruits and veggies are a hard sell for kids and some adults. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that only 1 in 10 adults are getting enough fruits and veggies, lower for kids. There are many reasons why, including fear, marketing and cost. Taking those off the table, I think that people may have had Y-E-E, which is a Yucky Eating Experience, or they just think veggies are boring and do not know how or want to take the time to spice it up. Paul is a veggie protestor. I’m not sure of the reason. Maybe it is just one of those husband opposition things.

If this is happening at your house, it is time for operation Sneak. Grab your kitchen tools, veggies and stocked pantry and it is time to act like 007, Ethen Hunt or even an everyday MacGyver.… Continue reading