Enlist herbicide county restrictions

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

On Jan. 11, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides. These Enlist herbicides received a seven-year registration through Jan. 11, 2029. The Enlist weed control system offers multiple herbicide modes of action to control several resistant weeds and is centered around 2,4-D choline with Colex-D® technology. Enlist E3 soybeans are tolerant to three herbicide modes of action, which include: 2,4-D, glufosinate, and glyphosate.

Dr. Mark Loux, OSU Extension Weed Scientist

On the new label, the EPA banned the use of Enlist one and Enlist Duo in multiple counties across the country including 12 counties in Ohio. Those counties in Ohio include Athens, Butler, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hamilton, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Vinton, and Washington. The noted reason for the county ban was due to the EPA’s newly rigorous analysis of risks to endangered species as a part of the Endangered Species Act.