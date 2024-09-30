Ep. 366 – Cover Crop performance this year

This week, Matt and Dusty talk with Kris Swartz from Wood County and Jeff Duling from Putnam County, current president of the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. In addition, we have featured audio from Cati Riddell talking GrowNextGen, Brynn Bishop on the upcoming Night for Young professionals, Julie Myers with Luckey Farmers Cooperative talking about the 4Rs, and Eric Doll, president of the Ohio Forestry Association talking about the upcoming Paul Bunyan Show at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds.

