Ep. 367 | The Farm Bill Status: Unscripted with Luke Crumley

On this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese sit down with Luke Crumley of Ohio Corn & Wheat to discuss the impact of the upcoming election and the much-anticipated farm bill in a spirited and fun dicussion.

Also in this episode, Dusty talks with Matt Tripp, business manager for John Deere, chatting the latest insights on John Deere technology from the opening of AgPro’s new facility opening in Sandusky, while Matt catches up with Mike Estadt of OSU Extension to address the concerns of sprouting soybeans during harvest. Joe Everett wraps things up with a conversation with Dee Jepsen of OSU Extension, focusing on harvest safety tips, especially when children are present.

All of this and more in this week's Ohio Ag Net Podcast.