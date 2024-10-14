Ep. 368 | A post-election look at farm planning (with a side of dairy)

The Oct. 14, 2024 podcast features Matt and Jeff Reese talking with Ryan Conklin and Johnny Cottingim with Wright and Moore Law Co. about post-election and end-of-year planning considerations for Ohio farms.

Featured audio includes an update with Dale Minyo from Farm Credit Mid-America, a biodiesel update with Jordan Davidson and some Ohio highlights from the World Dairy Expo with Kevin Doeberiener and Lindsay Bowen from Wayne County, part of the team with what may be the first-ever sweep of the Holstein champions at the event. All of this and more in this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast.

