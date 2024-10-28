Ep. 370 | Ohio’s impressive year at National FFA Convention

This week’s podcast features Matt Reese talking with Anna Moeller, Ohio FFA President, Ryan Bowsher, State Vice President at Large, and Jayden Hicks, State Vice President At Large at last week’s National FFA Convention.

Featured audio includes: FFA Star Farmer Landon Haney, 20203-24 National FFA officer Morgan Anderson, newly elected 2024-25 national officer Luke Jennings, and Emma Hummer and Noah Cantor from the Erwin Chapter in hurricane devastated Tennessee. In addition, we have an update with Dale Minyo and science teacher Tom Dyer with GrowNextGen and the Ohio Soybean Council.… Continue reading