Ep. 392 – A History of the Ohio Ag Net

In this special edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, we take a heartfelt journey through the roots and growth of Ohio’s premier farm broadcast network. Host Matt Reese is joined by former owner Bart Johnson, legendary broadcaster Dale Minyo, and team member Joel Penhorwood.

Together, they unpack the legacy of Ed Johnson, the birth of Ohio Ag Net, the evolution of ag media through radio, print, and podcasts, and the stories—some serious, many humorous—that shaped nearly two decades of service to Ohio agriculture.

Also in this episode, featured audio from around the state, beginning just after the 8-minute mark:

A Between the Rows update with OCJ Editor Brianna Smith and Dale Miller of Wayne and Holmes County

Jennie Schultice from Farm Credit Mid-America on the Stock the Trailer program

Pettisville teacher Donna Meller discusses ag in the classroom with GrowNextGen

Luke Crumley of Ohio Corn & Wheat shares insight on H2Ohio and water quality policy

Main Podcast Conversation Resumes – 46:32

The crew reflects on the rise of podcasting, video integration, and what’s next for connecting with Ohio farmers.… Continue reading