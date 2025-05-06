Ep. 394 – 97th Ohio FFA Convention: Student Voices, Star Interviews, and Final Reflections

Need motivation? Look no further.

This special edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast takes you inside the 97th Ohio FFA State Convention with the help of our 2025 Student FFA Reporters. The episode opens with a roundtable featuring returning reporters Sydney Beiting of East Clinton FFA and Alexis White of Fort Frye FFA, alongside new team members Cole Bauman (Liberty Center FFA), Tara Kremer (New Bremen FFA), and Emily Lichtle (Crestview FFA).

From there, hear in-depth interviews with the four recipients of the prestigious Ohio Star State FFA Degree awards:

Delaney Jones, Ohio Star Farmer (Allen East FFA)

Emma Brandenburg, Ohio Star in Agricultural Placement (Felicity-Franklin FFA)

Callie Finnegan, Ohio Star in Agribusiness (Firelands FFA)

Joanna Hamilton, Ohio Star in Agriscience (Felicity-Franklin FFA)

The episode also features conversations with outgoing State FFA President Anna Moeller, newly elected State President Carter Boyd, keynote speaker Nicki Joiner, Versailles FFA members recognized for chapter and proficiency honors, and a final FFA convention reflection with farm broadcaster Dale Minyo.… Continue reading