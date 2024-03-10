EPA announces creation of Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said that his agency will create the Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs at the agency to focus on issues important to farmers. Rod Snyder, a former lobbyist for the National Corn Growers Association who currently serves as advisor to the administrator, will head the office.

The announcement, which was made at Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas, was met with praise by NCGA.

“We are exceptionally pleased that there will be a program at EPA that is tasked with ensuring the voices and concerns of farmers are heard loud and clear,” said Harold Wolle NCGA President. “And the administrator could not have found a better person to lead this office than Rod Snyder. Anyone who has worked with Rod will tell you he is a smart, stellar professional who thoroughly understands the agricultural community.”

The announcement comes as EPA deals with a host of issues that will impact American farmers, including the regulations of crucial crop protection technologies and the long-term viability of the ethanol market.