EPA announces year-round E15 waiver, Corn growers urge permanent solution

In this featured audio, Ohio Corn & Wheat’s Tadd Nicholson joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood on Monday for an update about the newly announced waiver for the 2025 summer season, while also urging a long-term solution for the yearly occurrence.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday issued an emergency fuel waiver allowing the sale of E15 gasoline — gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — nationwide during the summer driving season. By doing so, EPA will keep E15 on the market giving consumers more options across the nation. This is consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order Declaring a National Energy Emergency, directing the EPA to consider issuing emergency waivers to allow for year-round E15 sales.

“President Trump’s commitment to farmers and the Renewable Fuels Standard has been a cornerstone to his leadership. In my confirmation hearing, I pledged to establish certainty when it came to the sale of E15 year-round.… Continue reading