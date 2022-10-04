AgNet 

EPA atrazine comment deadline nearly here

October 7, 2022 marks the deadline to submit comments to the EPA regarding their ruling on the herbicide atrazine, potentially meaning major changes to a tool available to farmers. Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo sits down with Patty Mann, a farmer near Jackson Center, Ohio and District 8 representative for the Ohio Corn Checkoff. Mann is reminding farmers of the upcoming comment deadline and how to submit comments online through www.ohiocornandwheat.org.… Continue reading