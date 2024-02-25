EPA grants request for year-round E15

The Environmental Protection Agency announced in February that it will grant the request by eight Midwestern governors to allow the year-round sale of fuel with a 15% ethanol blend, or E15, in their states beginning in the summer of 2025.

The announcement was welcomed by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), which has been fighting to break down barriers to the environmentally friendly biofuels.

“We are glad to hear this decision from EPA, as it puts us on the road to providing more certainty to America’s corn growers and consumers who will save money at the pump,” said Harold Wolle, NCGA President and Minnesota Farmer. “However, given that this decision will not take effect until the summer of 2025, we question and are concerned about the implications of the timeline for growers and consumers this summer.”

The sale of E15 has been banned during the summer months to meet federal clean air standards that have been shown to be unnecessary and outdated.… Continue reading