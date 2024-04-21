EPA issues emergency fuel waiver for E-15 sales 

In this featured audio Matt Reese talks with Tadd Nicholson from Ohio Corn and Wheat about the EPA’s recent announcement on the E15 waiver. Read below for an addional release from the National Corn Growers Association.

Corn Growers Applaud EPA for Allowing Access to Higher Blends of Ethanol During Summer Months

By Bryan Goodman

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today that it will use its existing authority to prevent drivers from losing access to lower-cost and lower-emission E15, a higher ethanol blend often marketed as Unleaded 88.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and state corn grower organizations, which have advocated for the move, praised the decision.

“This waiver is good news for corn growers and those in rural America who will benefit economically from this decision and for consumers who will save money at the pump during a busy travel season,” said Minnesota farmer and NCGA President Harold Wolle.… Continue reading