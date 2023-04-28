EPA moves to maintain E15 summer sales

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will use existing authority to prevent drivers from losing access to lower-cost and lower-emission E15, a higher ethanol blend often marketed as Unleaded 88.

The National Corn Growers Association and state corn grower organizations, which have advocated for the move, praised the decision.

“Ohio’s corn growers applaud today’s announcement which ensures consumers have access to lower-cost fuel choices over the summer,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “With additional retail locations, including Sheetz, offering Unleaded 88, consumers can save money and cut emissions over the summer driving season.”

The fuel market conditions that warranted EPA taking the same successful step last year continue today, Haag noted, and he said corn growers are proud to contribute to an energy and environmental solution that saves consumers money at the pump.

"We appreciate Administrator Regan's timely action to prevent a disruption in E15 availability," said Tom Haag, National Corn Growers Association President.