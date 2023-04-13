EPA proposes new vehicle standards for cleaner air

In an effort to accelerate the ongoing transition to a clean vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new proposed federal vehicle emissions standards in April. The proposed standards seek to improve air quality for communities across the nation, especially communities that have borne the burden of polluted air.

“By proposing the most ambitious pollution standards ever for cars and trucks, we are delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s promise to protect people and the planet, securing critical reductions in dangerous air and climate pollution and ensuring significant economic benefits like lower fuel and maintenance costs for families,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator. “These ambitious standards are readily achievable thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which is already driving historic progress to build more American-made electric cars and secure America’s global competitiveness.”

The first set of proposed standards announced, the “Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium Duty Vehicles,” builds on EPA’s existing emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks for MYs 2023 through 2026.… Continue reading