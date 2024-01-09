EPA reinstates Chlorpyrifos for crops

By ASA eBean News and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced its decision to restore the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on crops, including soybeans, following a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. The court found that EPA unlawfully revoked tolerances, ending use of the insecticide in 2021. Chlorpyrifos, which is the active ingredient in the brand name of products such as Lorsban and Warhawk, is an organophosphate (Group 1B) insecticide that has been used for many important field crop pests in the United States.

"U.S. soybean growers welcome the announcement that chlorpyrifos tolerances and uses will be restored, and EPA will commit to a science-based review of the pesticide, as ordered by the Eighth Circuit Court. EPA's own science has repeatedly found there are at least 11 high-benefit, safe uses of chlorpyrifos, including for soybeans—a fact of which we will continue to remind the agency throughout this process," said Alan Meadows, A soybean farmer from Tennessee.