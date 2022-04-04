EPA removes Ohio’s Enlist herbicide prohibitions

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program

When the U.S. EPA approved the seven-year renewal registration for Corteva’s Enlist One and Enlist Duo on January 12, 2022, it also prohibited use of the herbicide in 217 counties across the country. Twelve Ohio counties were on that list, preventing farmers in Athens, Butler, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hamilton, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Vinton, and Washington counties from using the herbicides. Welcome news for those farmers came on Tuesday, when the EPA announced that it is removing the restricted use for all Ohio counties.

The prohibition against using Enlist Duo's use was because Corteva did not propose its use in all U.S. counties in the reregistration, many of which had endangered species and critical habitat that could be impacted by the herbicides. The 12 Ohio counties that were not submitted for use by Corteva are home to the American Burying Beetle, which is on the Endangered Species list.