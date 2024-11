In episode 50, the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow travels to Stark County and the Spilman Farms. Dusty visits with Matt Spillman about their multi-generational family farm and the unique challenges and opportunities of cash grain and livestock farming in Stark and Tuscarawas counties with his uncle and brothers. They discuss everything from the 2024 growing season to Deere tractor pulling trophies to deer wall mounts.

… Continue reading