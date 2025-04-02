Episode 55, Matt Reese, A passion for Agriculture and its people

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

For over a quarter-century, Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal has been covering the story of agriculture and its people. Over the years, Reese has witnessed significant changes in Ohio’s soybean industry. From no-till planting to Roundup Ready, soybean aphids and soybean rust, white mold, and specialty IP beans, Reese has covered many of the stories that have impacted soybean farmers across the Buckeye State.

In this episode, Dusty visits with Matt to discuss his time at OCJ, the changes he has observed, and the lessons he has learned along the way.

… Continue reading