Epley named associate state 4-H leader

Hannah Epley, an associate professor of Extension education and the interim associate state 4-H leader and Ohio State University Extension specialist for camping and older youth, has been named associate state 4-H leader, effective Sept. 1.

Ohio 4-H, the youth development program of OSU Extension, which is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), annually offers or sponsors 4-H camps to youth in all 88 of Ohio’s counties.

Epley joined CFAES as the 4-H educator in Fairfield County in 2005, becoming the camping and older youth state 4-H specialist in 2014. During her time as a 4-H educator, Epley provided overall leadership for the county 4-H program, which now has more than 1,600 community club 4-H members, 350-plus 4-H campers, and 1,000-plus youth participating in school enrichment programs.

In her role as associate state 4-H leader, Epley will:

plan and implement professional development opportunities and trainings, including one-on-one instruction, for more than 150 Extension 4-H professionals in the areas of risk management, problem solving, critical thinking, and positive youth development.