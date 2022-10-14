EQIP application period open

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from agricultural producers and landowners interested in voluntary conservation efforts through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Applications for EQIP are taken on a continuous basis, however, interested landowners are encouraged to contact their local NRCS service center prior to the Nov. 14, 2022 signup deadline to be considered for funding in the current cycle.

Through EQIP, NRCS provides financial and technical resources to producers and landowner to improve their operations, commodity production and environmental benefits. Financial assistance is now available through the following categories.

General

Conservation opportunities exist in cropland, forestry, pasture operations, seasonal high tunnels, socially disadvantaged producers, conservation activity plans, on-farm energy, and organic/those transitioning to organic. Producers transitioning to organic self-certify that they agree to develop and work toward implementing an Organic Systems Plan (OSP), as required by the USDA National Organic Program (NOP).

Special projects are also available to address water quality, forestry management, improving pollinator populations and wildlife habitat, pasture improvements, and more. … Continue reading