EQIP-CIC signup deadline April 7

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) deadline to apply for Environmental Quality Incentives Program Conservation Incentive Contracts (EQIP-CIC) is April 7, 2023.

EQIP-CIC expands resource beneﬁts for Ohio producers through incentive conservation practices such as wildlife management, cover crops, nutrient management, conservation crop rotations, and prescribed grazing. Additionally, EQIP-CIC allows producers to target priority resource concerns on their property by offering incentive payments for a five-year contract without needing to enroll the entire operation into the program. EQIP-CIC is designed to be a stepping-stone between EQIP and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), to help producers improve their level of conservation and earn benefits of longer-term conservation enhancements.

Find Ohio's ranking dates as well as other program information on the Ohio NRCS EQIP website. To learn more about other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or contact your local USDA Service Center.