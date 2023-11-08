EQIP funding to improve bird habitat in Ohio

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has announced a statewide effort focused on creating and improving upland bird habitat in Ohio. Private landowners and producers can apply for funding through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Applications for EQIP are taken on a continuous basis, however, interested landowners are encouraged to contact their local NRCS service center prior to the anticipated Feb. 16, 2024 sign-up deadline for fiscal year 2024 funding.

“Private landowner involvement plays such an important role in preserving these species loved by hunters and other recreationalists,” said John Wilson, Ohio NRCS State Conservationist. “With the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, we can help landowners place conservation practices on their land that will make a measurable difference in upland gamebird habitats.”

With upland bird populations declining, diverse quality habitats are critical, making private landowner actions key in creating and maintaining complex habitat requirements to help the birds thrive.