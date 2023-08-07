Estimating corn and soybean yields

By Greg LaBarge

As the calendar turns to August, several regional and national crop tours lead up to the September NASS crop yield report. While crop tour reports are great conversation starters, yield estimates from your farm are the most meaningful to your decision-making. Yield estimate tools for corn and soybeans are widely published. An example is our Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Forages Field Guide, Bulletin 827. So pick a representative corn and soybean field on your farm and join in on the crop tour fun. Here’s how to estimate corn and soybean yields.

Corn yield estimates are based on determining the number of kernels per acre and then using a standard kernel weight. A commonly used formula is found in the Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Forages Field Guide, Bulletin 827, on page 14.

There are several techniques for estimating corn grain yield before harvest. The only equipment needed is a tape measure plus a pencil and paper.… Continue reading