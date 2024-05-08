Join Mike Hannewald, field agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids, in this week’s installment of the agronomic video series as he explores the critical early stages of crop development in ‘Evaluating an Emerging Stand.’ This episode dives into the key indicators to assess while evaluating young crops, providing insights that can help optimize growth and future yields. Tune in for expert tips designed to give your crops a robust start.

More from Beck’s online at www.beckshybrids.com.… Continue reading