Evaluating winter wheat stands

By Stephanie Karhoff

Late planting and freezing temperatures with little snow cover this winter raises concern for stand losses in winter wheat. To estimate yield potential and decide whether a field should be destroyed growers should evaluate winter wheat stands this spring. Understanding your field’s yield potential and identifying the current growth stage can also optimize the timing of nitrogen, herbicide, and fungicide applications. This article reviews how to assess winter wheat stands and the relationship between yield and number of wheat stems or fractional green canopy cover (F.G.C.C.) based on recent research by Soybean & Small Grains Extension State Specialist Dr. Laura Lindsey, with funding from the Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program.

The two methods for evaluating wheat stand are counting stems, which includes both the main stem and all tillers, or measuring the F.G.C.C. Regardless of which method you use, grain yield is best predicted when done at Feekes 5 growth stage or when leaf sheaths are strongly erect, typically in early to mid-April.… Continue reading