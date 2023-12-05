Even with a rough start, Brazil’s grain season poised for continued growth

By Guil Signorini, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, The Ohio State University

The changing climate impacts agricultural production and creates logistical challenges globally. Recently, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service highlighted record low water levels in the Mississippi River System, causing unprecedentedly high grain barge rates in all seven originating locations along its rivers. Southbound barge rates in the Cincinnati and Lower Ohio stretches were 75% and 60% above the 10-year average for October (2012-2021). The Mississippi water level was also critical in October 2022, leading to operational halts and reduced barge loads. What was supposed to cost $27.60 per ton of grain transported via barges to Louisiana ports in normal conditions exceeded $93.40 per ton in October 2022 and $45.16 in October 2023. Over 60% of all U.S. soybean exports occur between October and January every year, and over 90% of the soybeans we export leave the country through Louisiana ports.… Continue reading