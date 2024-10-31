Exciting Industrial Soy Demand

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board (USB) is made up of 77 farmer members that are volunteers from 33 states, all with the goal of creating more demand for U.S. Soybeans. An exciting area of development is the industrial soy oil uses. About 20% of a soybean is the oil component. Finding new uses for that component is increasingly creating more value for every bushel of soybean grown.

Steve Reinhard is a soybean farmer from Bucyrus, Ohio and currently serves as Chairman of the USB. “Our vision is to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day,” said Reinhard. “We have different ways that we can do that, and some exciting developments are through our soy oil markets. Roughly 80% of a soybean is comprised of meal and the other 20% is the oil component. As we look at the oil components, 61% of our oil usage goes into food production.… Continue reading