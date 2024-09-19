Exhibitor space sold out for 2024 Paul Bunyan Show

The Paul Bunyan Show, one of the oldest and largest forest industry trade shows in the country, announced that exhibitor space for the October 4-6, 2024, event is sold out. This is the 66th year for the show promoting Ohio’s forest products industry, which employs more than 115,000 individuals and contributes over $30 billion to the state’s economy.

“The Paul Bunyan Show is a three-day celebration of a vital part of the state’s economy,” said Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association.

Roughly 170 exhibitors will showcase their newest products at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds in Old Washington (Cambridge). Many will include live equipment demonstrations.

Husqvarna (Booth #510-513) is the Paul Bunyan Show’s title sponsor for the 18th consecutive year and will offer training throughout the weekend in chainsaw safety, cutting and felling techniques, technical tree climbing, aerial cutting and hazard cutting.

Other sponsoring exhibitors include but are not limited to:

• Buckeye Power Sales (Booth #133)

• Columbus Equipment Company (Booth #400, 401, 406, 407)

• LaRoche Tree Service, Inc.… Continue reading