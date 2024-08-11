Exports continue to sputter

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

The Ohio Agricultural Council Hall of Fame Induction during the Ohio State Fair earlier this month honored five outstanding Ohio agricultural leaders. Their impressive talents shaped Ohio agriculture in their leadership roles in various organizations of education and production agriculture. Dr. Raymond Miller, David Brandt, Fred Finney, and Bill and Janet Butler were honored. They saw a need for their talents and jumped in. What talents can you use for Ohio’s agriculture?

On Aug. 2, the U.S. sold 7.4 million bushels of new crop soybeans to China. It brings the total for new crop U.S. soybean sales to 130 million bushels. Currently, this sales total reached a 5-year low, the smallest amount of soybean sales since 2020-21. A year ago, the U.S. had already sold 210 million bushels of new crop soybeans. The big question remains, when will China get aggressive in buying soybeans? Brazil in 2023 exported 3.744 billion bushels of soybeans, up 29% from 2022.