Extension Farm Office Live (fall and winter edition)

By Barry Ward, David Marrison, Peggy Hall, Dianne Shoemaker, Julie Strawser, Ohio State University Extension

“Farm Office Live” returns virtually this fall and winter as an opportunity for you to get the latest outlook and updates on ag law, farm management, ag economics, farm business analysis and other related issues from faculty and educators with the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Each Farm Office Live will include presentations on select ag law and farm management topics from our experts. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and interact with presenters via webinar features. Viewers can attend “Farm Office Live” online each month on Wednesday evening or Friday morning, or can catch a recording of each program. The full slate of offerings for this fall and winter:

Nov. 17, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 15, 7 – 8:30 p.m.… Continue reading