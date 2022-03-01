Extreme volatility last month

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

The reality of seeing Russia invade Ukraine the last week of February was displayed full force in a period of two days. The previous six weeks provided multiple days of double digit increases or declines and often two or more times in just one week. In the hours following the invasion, corn, soybeans, and wheat had huge ranges. Wheat was up its 50 cent limit on Thursday, February 24. Soybeans had over a dollar range for that day. At one point corn was up the 35 cent limit. Corn, soybeans, and wheat were down sharply the following day as wheat was down its expanded daily limit of 75 cents. The sharp declines of that Friday were fueled largely on two fronts. First, the market realization that U.S. sanctions on Russia at that time did not involve agricultural or energy components. Second, the perception that a quick end to the war just days after the invasion began, would allow Russia to ship already sold wheat and corn exports out of Ukraine ports, gaining much needed currency for Russia. … Continue reading