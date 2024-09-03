Fall armyworm numbers a growing concern

By Amy Raudenbush, Stephanie Pflaum, Trevor Corboy, Mary Jo Hassen, Alan Leininger, Clifton Martin, CCA, Jordan Penrose, Beth Scheckelhoff, Frank Thayer, Kyle Verhoff, Brooks Warner, Jacob Winters, Curtis Young, CCA, Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Ohio State University Extension

This August we were monitoring for fall armyworm in Ohio. Fall armyworm (FAW) have been sporadic with some counties reporting 0, and others with 200+ moths in one trap. Van Wert County reported the highest number of FAW with a total of 826 moths — with one trap hitting 256.

The spike in FAW numbers continued in August in a number of counties. Growers with corn, sorghum, small grains, pasture grasses, and forage crops should remain vigilant in scouting for the presence of FAW egg masses and larvae. While it is too soon to predict the outcome of the high trap numbers, we expect that towards the end of August we may be seeing more larvae.… Continue reading