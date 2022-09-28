Fall control of tough weeds

By Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension

We have heard a lot about dandelion, wild carrot, poison hemlock, birdsrape mustard, cressleaf groundsel, and annual bluegrass over the past several years. Fall is the best time of the year to control these and a lot of other weeds that cause problems into the following summer, either because they are well established biennials/perennials or they just don’t respond well to herbicides in spring. It’s also worth pointing out that we seem to have shifted to wet springs that mess with all kinds of operations, including herbicide burndown.

The inability to apply burndown in a relatively timely manner results in large weedy burndown situations, requiring more complex and expensive herbicide treatments, which can still struggle to be effective enough. Fall herbicide application results in an essentially weed-free field until sometime in April when giant ragweed and a few spring-emerging winter annuals start to creep in.