Fall insect monitoring

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

It has been another year to pay attention to insects in the field crops.

“After a bit of a dry start to the season and stressed soybeans, we were fortunate to not see much insect pressure early on,” said Andy Michel, Ohio State University Professor of Entomology, and Insect Field Crop Specialist for OSU Extension. “It wasn’t until mid to late July when we started to see the insects move into the soybean fields. Historically June and July is when we would expect to see soybean aphids. In recent years it has become more of a late season past. Now July is the time we start to scout for stink bugs.”

Stink bugs cause damage by feeding on the pods and developing beans.

“Stink bugs have become more of a major pest to soybeans in Ohio,” Michel said.… Continue reading