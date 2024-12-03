Fall manure management and BMPs

By Glen Arnold, CCA, Ohio State University Extension Field Specialist, Manure Application Management

How has 2024 been for manure application?

Most farmers are experiencing excellent weather for harvest. The unusually dry growing season in 2024 has allowed livestock producers and commercial manure applicators to apply manure to wheat stubble fields and silage stubble fields almost without stop. With the harvesting of the soybean and corn fields, many additional acres will become available for manure application, and this will be a focal point of livestock producers. These also include the fields where poultry litter and cattle manure have been stockpiled.

What steps should be taken to prepare for manure applications?

A good Best Management Practice (BMP) prior to manure application is to examine fields for tile blowouts, soil cracks, worm holes, and any other situations that might allow manure to reach ditches and surface waters. Old clay tile that are not charted, and may have an outlet buried in the bottom of a ditch, have caused a number of manure escapes in Ohio over the years.… Continue reading