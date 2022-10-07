Fall soybean disease considerations (Part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The No. 1 robber of yield in soybeans is soybean cyst nematode (SCN).

“In the fall after harvest is a really good time of the year to collect soil samples to check levels of soybean cyst nematode,” said Horacio Lopez-Nicora, with Ohio State University Extension. “With funding from the Ohio Soybean Council, we are still processing two samples free for each farm to test for SCN. It is important to remember that you can only manage a problem if you know that you have the problem, and since SCN does not often show above ground symptoms, the best way to find if you have a problem that needs managed is to send in a sample. Fall is a common time to pull soil samples for soil fertility testing, so when soil fertility samples are taken, a sub-sample can be taken from those samples to submit to our lab to check for SCN.”… Continue reading