Fall Soybean Disease Considerations (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Knowing the Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN) numbers in a field matters. Knowing which sources of resistance that the nematode is resistant to also matters.

“SCN is rated by the number of eggs found in 100 cc of soil,” said Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University in Soybean Pathology and Nematology. “A soil sample sent into the lab will help us decide what management should be implemented. If a sample is pulled in the fall and the SCN numbers are high, we can help identify if that population can reproduce on PI 88788 and at what level they can reproduce. That gives you the winter to figure out what other source of resistance should be used.”

Once a farmer knows their numbers, they can create a plan of action to address their best management options to reduce the SCN population in their field.