Farm bill extended minus E15 provisions

The Continuing Resolution (CR) passed in December by the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate to extend the provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill for another year is being met with mixed reactions from farmers nationwide. The bill passed days before Christmas prevented a looming government shutdown included a short-term spending measure and drought disaster aid, along with the farm bill extension.

“Farm Bureau thanks the House and the Senate for finding common ground and passing legislation that will keep the government open and help farmers who are struggling with natural disasters, high supply costs and out-of-reach interest rates,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau President. “For many farmers, the disaster relief provided through the CR will be the difference between planting for another year or going out of business.”

Duvall said the economic and disaster assistance in the CR is a temporary fix to long-term challenges facing America’s farmers.… Continue reading