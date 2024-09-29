Farm bill urgency is increasing

By Brooke S. Appleton, vice president of public policy at the National Corn Growers Association

Greetings from Washington, D.C., where our legislative priorities are frozen despite an unending heatwave and where current events make every week seem like 10 years.

Events on the national stage may be moving quickly with many twists and turns. But in Washington, legislation is progressing at a snail’s pace with the farm bill hanging in the balance.

In keeping with tradition, the House and Senate adjourned for the August recess, and policymakers went home in their states and districts meeting with constituents. This leaves us with dwindling days left this year as we work to pass a robust farm bill that includes corn grower priorities.

Citing worsening economic conditions impacting the nation's farmers, over 300 national and state groups, including the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and its affiliated corn state grower associations, sent a letter to congressional leaders calling on them to pass the farm bill before year's end.