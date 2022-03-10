Farm Bureau Foundation names director of donor engagement and giving

Kelly Warner of Harrod has been named director of donor engagement and giving for the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.

With over 15 years of experience as a professional fundraiser, Warner has a proven track record in building annual giving and donor relations programs. She brings extensive expertise in multichannel marketing and fundraising with a strong background in strategic planning that will assist in the success and long-term growth of the foundation.

In this role, Warner will be responsible for broadening the base of annual support for the foundation by focusing on donor engagement and stewardship initiatives. She will provide oversight to the foundation’s annual events including the Golf Invitational and Foundation Breakfast at the Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. In addition, she will work with volunteers and donors to enhance the foundation’s scholarship program.

Warner and her husband, Kyle, are raising their 2-year-old twins in Allen County. They are members of the Allen County Farm Bureau.