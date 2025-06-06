Farm Bureau Health Plans legislation passes Ohio House

Legislation which would result in the creation of Farm Bureau Health Plans, giving access to affordable, personalized health care plans for Ohio farm families has passed out of the Ohio House.

SB 100, introduced by Sen. Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview) and passed the Ohio Senate in early April, was approved by the Ohio House today with the support of Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina). The bill would help provide health care opportunities, close the gap in health care coverage and improve the well-being of current Ohio Farm Bureau members.

"The direct positive impact of the creation of Farm Bureau Health Plans cannot be overstated," said Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson. "For this legislation to be passed in the span of only a few months clearly indicates just how significant the issue of the lack of attainable and customized health coverage is for rural Ohioans. We appreciate the work of Ms. Manchester, Mr.…