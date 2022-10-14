Farm Bureau programs in 14 Ohio counties receive national awards

The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 14 from Ohio, receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show Jan. 6-11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. AFBF received more than 143 entries across all membership categories, with only 24 activities nationwide being selected to present at the convention.

“Once again, Ohio has more CAE winners than any other state,” said Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureau senior director, leadership development. “We are thrilled to see 14 counties recognized by the American Farm Bureau, and we are proud of what each county Farm Bureau across the state does to not only be an integral part of their community, but make it even stronger through these programs.”

Here are Ohio’s winners and their programs.… Continue reading